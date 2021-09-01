Shaurya Chakra awardee murder case: NIA court frames charges against eight

The special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday framed charges against eight people involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu. The court also discharged 13 people in the case.

The court of special NIA judge Karunesh Kumar framed charges against Sukhmeet Pal Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Inderjeet Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Ravinder Singh, Jagroop Singh and Akashdeep Singh Dhaliwal under sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), 202 (whoever, knowing or having reason to believe that an offence has been committed, intentionally omits to give any information respecting that offence), 212 (harbouring offenders), 216 (if the offence for which the person was in custody or is ordered to be apprehended is punishable with death), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code; sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and sections 16, 17, 18, 18-A, 18-B, 19, 20 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Five accused Sukhmeet Pal Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Inderjeet Singh and Sukhraj Singh were brought to the court from the jail while three accused Ravinder Singh, Jagroop Singh and Akashdeep Singh Dhaliwal were on bail.

The court fixed September 13 as the next date of hearing.

Balwinder Singh was murdered in October last year outside his residence-cum-school in Tarn Taran district. In January this year, the NIA had taken up the investigation of the case from the Punjab Police.

Sandhu was instrumental in the eradication of terrorism in the state and was awarded the Shaurya Chakra. He was on the list of some extremist groups. Sandhu was shot dead outside his school by two bike-borne men.