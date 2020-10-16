scorecardresearch
Friday, October 16, 2020
Balwinder Singh, who fought against terrorism, shot dead in Punjab

By: PTI | Amritsar | October 16, 2020 12:21:29 pm
Balwinder Singh, Balwinder Singh shot dead, Balwinder Singh terrorism, Balwinder Singh shot dead tarn taran, Balwinder Singh Shaurya Chakra awardee, punjab newsSingh, 62, had fought bravely against terrorism in the state for years and was attacked by terrorists many times in the past.

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Friday, police said.

The motorcycle-borne miscreants attacked Singh when he was at his office, adjoining his home, in the district’s Bhikhiwind village, the police said, adding that the accused then fled the spot.

Singh, 62, had fought bravely against terrorism in the state for years and was attacked by terrorists many times in the past.

Singh’s security cover was withdrawn by the state government a year ago on the recommendation of Tarn Taran police, his brother Ranjit said, adding that their entire family had remained on the hit list of terrorists.

The Ministry of Defence in 1993 awarded him the Shaurya Chakra. Many documentaries have been made on his bravery.

