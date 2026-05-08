Ex-Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati to be the new CBFC chairperson

Vempati is an IIT-Bombay graduate and was awarded the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honours, in January this year for his contributions to public broadcasting, media reforms, and digital technology. (Credits: X/Ministry of Information and Broadcasting)

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Wednesday appointed former Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati as the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). His tenure as CBFC Chairperson will be for a period of three years from his date of joining the film certification body.

The Indian Express, last week, reported that a new CBFC chairperson is set to be appointed soon, following the appointment of Prasoon Joshi as the Prasar Bharati CEO. The positions of CBFC Chairperson and Prasar Bharati CEO is not usually held simultaneously by the same person.

In a statement, the Ministry said that consequent upon the elevation of Joshi as Chairman of Prasar Bharati, he has stepped down from the position of CBFC Chairperson, following which Vempati has been appointed to the position.