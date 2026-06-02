Shashi Tharoor questions ‘unnecessary imposition’ of singing full Vande Mataram twice at official events

Amid the controversy over singing ‘Vande Mataram’ in the Kerala Assembly, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has questioned the insistence on singing all five verses of the national song at the beginning and end of official events. Describing the practice as ‘burdensome’ for audiences, he cited his own experience while speaking to reporters on Monday.

Tharoor said everyone respects the national song, but making all five verses mandatory was not justified. “Vande Mataram is the national song and we stand up in respect when it is sung. The first verse, or the first couple of verses, is something most people know by heart,” he said.

He pointed out that the established practice had been to sing the song once at the start of an event, while the national anthem was played separately. “Now they want all five verses to be sung at the beginning of every event and again at the end. I think that is an unnecessary imposition,” he said.

VIDEO | Trivandrum: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) says, “I honestly think that this is an unnecessary imposition by the central government of having to listen to all five verses every time. Vande Mataram is our national song; we all respect it. Now they want all… pic.twitter.com/b5CZTehLdv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 1, 2026

Recalling a book launch in New Delhi attended by Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, Tharoor said the full rendition of Vande Mataram was played both at the start and conclusion of the event. He noted that many in the audience found it difficult to stand through the lengthy and relatively unfamiliar song twice. Tharoor argued that the portion of Vande Mataram traditionally sung in public functions is comparable in length to the national anthem and has long enjoyed broad public acceptance and respect.

Tharoor also noted that there is no law mandating that the full national song be played. “It may ultimately have to be adjudicated because there is no law passed by Parliament requiring this. It is more a matter of convention,” he said, adding that he had no objection to the national song itself.

Also read | The making of Vande Mataram and its controversial journey thereafter

“We all respect Vande Mataram. I can happily sing it for you,” he remarked.

Calling the dispute unnecessary and unfortunate, Tharoor said: “I can understand singing it once during ceremonial occasions involving the President, Vice-President or Prime Minister. But singing the entire song twice during a short programme is difficult to understand. I don’t see the rationale for it, and it is not particularly efficient either.”

How the controversy began

The controversy erupted during the opening session of the 16th Kerala Assembly on May 29, when the Kerala Police band played only a portion of Vande Mataram instead of rendering the song in its entirety. Governor Rajendra Arlekar objected to the decision after returning to Raj Bhavan following his policy address, saying the national song should have been performed in full.

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He later said that Raj Bhavan had insisted the song be sung, rather than merely played, and that it should be rendered completely.