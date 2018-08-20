Shashi Tharoor to seek UN aid for Kerala, gets permission to travel abroad

Shashi Tharoor also sought permission from Patiala Court to visit the family of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, who passed away recently and pay his respects. Shashi Tharoor also sought permission from Patiala Court to visit the family of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, who passed away recently and pay his respects.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been granted permission to travel abroad by a Delhi court hearing the Sunanda Pushkar death case, news agency ANI reported Monday.

Tharoor sought permission from Patiala Court to visit the family of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, who passed away recently, and pay his respects. The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram will also visit the United Nations headquarters in Geneva to seek aid for flood victims of his home state, Kerala.

Earlier this month, Tharoor was allowed to go abroad for a few days starting from August 10. The court asked him to deposit Rs 2 lakh before leaving the country as surety. Tharoor will stand trial on charges of abetment of suicide and committing cruelty in the Pushkar death case.

Pushkar was found dead inside a hotel room in Delhi. According to Delhi Police chargesheet, Pushkar consumed antidepressant pills and died of overdose.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd