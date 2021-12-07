Shashi Tharoor steps down as anchor on Sansad TV

“...the prolonged suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha, expelled in an arbitrary manner for actions committed during a previous session, has called into question the very assumption of a bipartisan spirit animating the work of Parliament,” he said. (File)

As the stalemate over the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha continued, senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said he is withdrawing himself from hosting a talk show on Sansad TV in solidarity with the protesting MPs. He hosted a talk show, To The Point, on Sansad TV.

Tharoor said he would not resume his anchoring until the suspension of the 12 MPs is revoked and a “semblance of bipartisanship restored to the conduct of Parliament”.

“…the prolonged suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha, expelled in an arbitrary manner for actions committed during a previous session, has called into question the very assumption of a bipartisan spirit animating the work of Parliament,” he said.

One of the suspended MPs — Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi — on Sunday had stepped down as the anchor of Meri Kahaani, aired on Sansad TV, in protest against her suspension. ENS