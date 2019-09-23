Shashi Tharoor slams Hindutva, BJP

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who heads the All India Professional Congress (AIPC), on Sunday said Hindutva was a political ideology and has nothing to do with Hinduism. He said it was an insult to Hinduism and Lord Ram to kill someone in its name.

Tharoor was speaking to members of AIPC and other Congress workers at an event, ‘Beyond Politics’, at Congress Bhavan in Pune. While criticising BJP, Tharoor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi deserves respect when he visits foreign countries as India’s representative, but when he is in the country, people have the right to question him.

He said the phenomenon of mob lynching which has come into the spotlight in the past five-six years was worrying.

“Over the past five-six years, we have witnessed several instances of mob lynching. It started in Pune (with Mohsin Shaikh murder). Then it was Mohammad Akhlaq, father of an Air Force havildar who was lynched after a mob accused him of keeping beef in the house. The mob broke his door and entered his house. They opened the fridge to see what he was eating. They took the meat and contacted police, instead of intervening and saving Akhlaq, they sent the meat for testing. It didn’t turn out to be beef, but even if it was, did the goons had the right to end someone’s life? From where did this courage come in the mob? One election result gave people so much power to do whatever they wished,” said Tharoor.

He gave the example of the Maratha warrior king Shivaji Maharaj who had people from different communities under his rule and instructed his soldiers to respect all religions and religious texts.

“There is no difference among people (of different communities) living in Kerala. Then why is it happening in Maharashtra?” he said.