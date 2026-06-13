‘Deeply shocking’: Tharoor slams US response on killing of Indian sailors off Oman

He said that he hoped Indian External Affair Minister S Jaishankar had said so to Rubio. (Express Photo/File)

Congress MP and chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee for External Affairs Minister Shashi Tharoor weighed in on the row over the killing of three Indian seafarers in a US missile strike, and asked how can a “friend” and “strategic partner be so deeply insensitive”.

Tharoor made the comment on a day US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended Washington’s blockade in the Strait of Hormuz after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lodged a strong protest over the deaths of Indian seafarers in attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman.

“Deeply shocking to read this official US statement, which contains absolutely no expression of regret or condolence for the loss of innocent Indian lives. How can a “friend” and strategic partner be so deeply insensitive?” said Tharoor.