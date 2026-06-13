‘Deeply shocking’: Tharoor slams US response on killing of Indian sailors off Oman

Congress MP and chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee for External Affairs Minister Shashi Tharoor weighed in on the row over the killing of three Indian seafarers in a US missile strike, and asked how can a “friend” and “strategic partner be so deeply insensitive”.
Tharoor made the comment on a day US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended Washington’s blockade in the Strait of Hormuz after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lodged a strong protest over the deaths of Indian seafarers in attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman.
“Deeply shocking to read this official US statement, which contains absolutely no expression of regret or condolence for the loss of innocent Indian lives. How can a “friend” and strategic partner be so deeply insensitive?” said Tharoor.
The Congress MP asked why couldn’t a non-compliant commercial vessel have been stopped using other, non-lethal means and if it is not possible to disable a ship’s propulsion or steering without firing missiles targeted to kill civilian crew members.
“Practically every merchant ship navigating these crucial waters has Indian crew on board. Are they all considered fair game for US missiles now?” he said, adding that he hoped Indian External Affair Minister S Jaishankar had said so to Rubio.
Deeply shocking to read this official US statement, which contains absolutely no expression of regret or condolence for the loss of innocent Indian lives. How can a “friend” and strategic partner be so deeply insensitive?
Why couldn’t a non-compliant commercial vessel have been… pic.twitter.com/heUIOGuulG
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 13, 2026
Congress Media and Publicity department chairman Pawan Khera also released a statement saying India should have demanded – and received – an unconditional apology for the killing of three young Indian sailors. “Instead, Secretary Rubio reportedly chose to issue a warning, declaring that failure to comply with the orders of the U.S. military will not be tolerated. That is the language of command, not contrition,” said Khera.
“There was no acknowledgement of the lives lost, no acceptance of responsibility, and no apology,” he said.
Khera said the appropriate words for America’s actions are: illegal, reckless, and unacceptable.
India should have demanded – and received – an unconditional apology for the killing of three young Indian sailors in an American military strike.
Instead, Secretary Rubio reportedly chose to issue a warning, declaring that failure to comply with the orders of the U.S. military… pic.twitter.com/5BSoYnVqyl
— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) June 13, 2026