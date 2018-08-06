Shashi Tharoor asks why PM Modi does not wear skull cap, BJP demands Congress apology

Shashi Tharoor asks court to dismiss Subramanian Swamy’s plea Shashi Tharoor asks court to dismiss Subramanian Swamy’s plea

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched an intense attack on Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi donning “outlandish” Naga and other headgear on his trips but refusing to sport a Muslim skull cap. Terming the comment as an insult to the PM, senior leader Ram Madhav said that Tharoor should learn to respect all customs.

“For Shashi Tharoor, Naga headgear is ‘outlandish’ and ‘hilarious’. In his overzealous love for skull cap, Tharoor doesn’t mind insulting the customs of the Nagas and other North East people,” Madhav said.

Demanding an apology from the Congress, MoS Home Kiren Rijiju said, “I demand an apology from the Congress Party for insulting the people of India’s North East & Tribals. Shashi Tharoor described North-East people & Naga Tribal headgears as funny looking outlandish & hilarious.”

Shashi Tharoor insults the proud cultural heritage of the people of North-East. This condescension & arrogance towards the people of India have become hallmarks of @INCIndia. pic.twitter.com/vul4SOtpVN — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 6, 2018

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that the arrogance towards the people of India has become the hallmarks of Congress. In a tweet, Rathore said, “Shashi Tharoor insults the proud cultural heritage of the people of North-East. This condescension & arrogance towards the people of India have become hallmarks of.”

The controversy brewed after the Thiruvananthapuram MP while addressing a seminar on “Standing up to hatred, violence, and intolerance in contemporary India” said, “I ask you why does our prime minister wear all sorts of outlandish headgear wherever he goes around the country or around the world? Why does he always refuse to wear a Muslim skull cap? You see him in Naga headgears with feathers. You have seen him in various kinds of extraordinary outfits which is a right thing for a prime minister to do. Indira Gandhi has also been photographed wearing various kinds of costumes. But why he still always says no to one?”

“Why does he refuse to wear green, the colour that he says is identified with Muslim appeasement? What kind of talk it is?” Tharoor added.

Tharoor, who had recently kicked up a controversy with remarks that the BJP, if voted to power again, will rewrite the Constitution and pave the way for the creation of a “Hindu Pakistan”, said Modi shunned the green colour as he felt it was associated with Muslim appeasement.

