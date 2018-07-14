Shashi Tharoor promoting RSS agenda using Congress platform: Shiv Sena

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday had said that if BJP wins the 2019 polls, India will be Hindu Pakistan. (File Photo) Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday had said that if BJP wins the 2019 polls, India will be Hindu Pakistan. (File Photo)

TWO DAYS after a controversy erupted over Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s remarks on “Hindu Pakistan”, Shiv Sena on Friday said it is the RSS agenda and Tharoor has expressed it from the Congress platform. In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena remarked that there was no need to take Tharoor’s statements seriously but the BJP is creating lot of noise on it. Sena also asked BJP whether its President Amit Shah would apologise for UP BJP legislator’s remark that “Lord Ram could not stop rapes”.

“Tharoor said if BJP wins the 2019 polls, India will be Hindu Pakistan. In short, if the Modi government comes to power again, India will be declared a ‘Hindu Rashtra’. It is the agenda of the RSS and Tharoor has expressed it using Congress platform,” said the editorial. It further said that RSS has always accused (Jawaharlal) Nehru and (Sardar) Patel for making India secular and the people of the country gave two chances to BJP to correct the mistake.

“In the past, Atal Bihari Vajpayee led-BJP government and now Modi-led government has full majority. There is no need to wait till 2019 to declare India a Hindu Rashtra. Modi can make the announcement now and we insist that it should be done immediately,” it added.

However, the Sena said the situation in India is not such that it should be called a Hindu Pakistan. There is a different type of anarchy in Pakistan, it said. “If BJP feels that Rahul Gandhi should apologise for Tharoor’s remarks, then shouldn’t Amit Shah apologise for BJP legislator from UP for his remark that Lord Ram could not curb the rapes,” questioned Sena.

