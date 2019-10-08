Shashi Tharoor writes to PM Modi: Don’t let your ‘mann ki baat’ become ‘maun ki baat’

Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take a public stand on the FIR filed against the group of 49 Indian citizens who had written to PM Modi on July 23 highlighting the rise of mob lynchings in the country.

In a two-page letter, Tharoor also appealed to the Prime Minister to “affirm the constitutional principle of Article 19” and guarantee freedom of speech and expression.

“We are deeply disturbed by the FIR filed in Muzaffarpur, Bihar against a group of 49 concerned Indian citizens who wrote a letter to you on July 23rd, 2019, highlighting the rise of mob lynching in the country. Mob lynching, whether triggered by communal hatred or triggered by rumours about child kidnapping has become a disease that is spreading rapidly, and these citizens did the right thing in bringing it to your notice,” Tharoor wrote.

Urging all those who believe in #FreedomOfExpression to send this or similar letters to @PMOIndia @narendramodi urging him to affirm the constitutional principle of our Article 19 rights & the value of democratic dissent — even if more FIRs follow as a result! #SaveFreeSpeech pic.twitter.com/MDIrros64j — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 8, 2019

The Thiruvananthpuram MP also said, “As citizens of India we hope that every one of us can fearlessly bring to your notice issues of national importance, so that you can take the lead to address them. We would like to believe that you too would support the right to freedom of expression, so ‘mann ki baat‘… does not become ‘maun ki baat‘.”

The letter stressed there was no “democracy without dissent”. “Our great country is built on the bedrock of coexistence of diverse and often diverging views and ideologies. This is what makes India a successful and vibrant democracy. Those who criticise or have opposing views to yours should not be deemed enemies or anti-national,” he said.

“Since when has writing a letter of concern to the elected leader of the country… the trigger for an FIR? Is the ‘Naya Bharat‘ (New India) you wish to create one where citizens shall not be heard and their concerns not addressed?” Tharoor asked PM Modi.

“In 2018 the Honourable Supreme Court upheld the right of citizens to dissent, stating that ‘Dissent is the safety valve of democracy. If dissent is not allowed, then the pressure cooker may burst,” the letter read.