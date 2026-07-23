Shashi Tharoor quotes Pakistani poet to take a dig at PM Modi amid NEET paper leak row

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday invoked a Pakistani poet to take a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter announced fast-track courts to deal with the NEET paper leak cases. Quoting Punjabi and Urdu poet Munir Niazi, Tharoor wrote an Urdu couplet (sher) on X: “I am always late in doing everything — whether it’s saying something important or keeping a promise.”

The couplet is among the most recognisable in Urdu poetry and forms the opening verse of Niazi’s poem ‘Hamesha Der Kar Deta Hoon Main’. The poem has over the years acquired a political afterlife.

Niazi himself recited the poem at several mushairas and literary gatherings, including a widely circulated 1987 performance that continues to be shared on social media whenever the verse returns to public discourse.