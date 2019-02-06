Nobel Peace Prize for Kerala fisherfolk: Shashi Tharoor nominates flood heroes for 2019 award

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday wrote to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee nominating the fishermen of Kerala for this year’s award in recognition of their “selfless, lifesaving service” during the devastating floods that had besieged the state last year.

“I would like to nominate the fishermen of Kerala for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. They represent an outstanding and wholly deserving candidacy, one that would be a worthy addition to the champions of humanity that the award has recognised over the years,” Tharoor wrote in his letter to Berit Reiss-Anderson, chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

My letter to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee nominating the fishermen of Kerala for this year’s Peace Prize in recognition of their courageous service & sacrifice during the #KeralaFloods of 2018: pic.twitter.com/xtPLrTnQBT — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 6, 2019

Last year, thousands of fishermen played a pivotal role in rescuing nearly 65,000 marooned civilians in the wake of state’s worst deluge in nearly a century. READ in Malayalam

“Even as their own houses fell victim to the deluge, their thoughts and concerns were directed towards the larger safety of strangers. When the state government offered compensation in cash and kind for their efforts, many of them politely turned down the offer, pointing out that they found it unseemly to accept a reward for their humanitarian service-that is the level of dedication and maganimity they have shown toward the welfare and greater good of Kerala,” Tharoor said.

At least 488 people died in Kerala due to the rains and subsequent floods last monsoon. The large-scale devastation had affected 14 districts in the state.