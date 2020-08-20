Facebook row: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey writes to Speaker, seeks removal of Shashi Tharoor as chairman of IT panel

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and BJP’s Nishikant Dubey (Source: Twitter @ Dr Nishikant Dubey)

The war of words between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress took another turn on Thursday over the Facebook controversy when BJP MP and member of standing committee on Information Technology Nishikant Dubey wrote to the Lok Sabha seeking the removal of Shashi Tharoor from the post of its chairman. Dubey cited the “flawed mode and terrible disdain towards the established parliamentary institutions being exhibited by Tharoor” as the reason for his demand.

Both Dubey and Tharoor already have given notices for breach of privilege against each other over the issue of Tharoor sending a summon asking the Facebook representatives to appear before the IT panel to give an explanation on the Wall Street Journal report. The report had alleged that the Facebook had ignored hate speech rules for BJP’s anti-Muslim posts fearing a backlash from the ruling dispensation.

In his letter to Speaker Om Birla in which he requested him to invoke Rule 283 –– power of speaker to give directions to the committees –– in relation to Rule 258 (3) of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha to choose another member to act as Chairperson of the IT committee. Rule 258 (3) says: “If the Chairperson is absent from any sitting, the Committee shall choose another member to act as Chairperson for that sitting.” Dubey had earlier alleged that Tharoor violated rules by not taking the members of the committee into confidence before shooting a letter to the Facebook.

The four-page letter also listed the instances which Dubey said Tharoor had created “unnecessary controversies to grind his political ambitions” and targeted his party “by misusing parliamentary institutions.” He alleged the Congress MP from Thirvananthapuram had been running the affairs of the committee “thoroughly unprofessional manner and to serve his political agenda of spreading rumours and defaming” the BJP and its members. Dubey said Tharoor had publicly expressed his disapproval to the move to hand over the Personal Data Protection Bill to Joint Select Committee instead of to the Standing Committee on IT. He pointed out that Tharoor had also criticised the government’s move to ban 59 Chinese apps as well as the issue of 4G not being available in Jammu and Kashmir. Tharoor’s mention of a practice followed by The House of Commons in his notice against Dubey also came under fire from the BJP MP.

“Speaking in Spensarian English with a foreign accent does not give freedom to an individual not only to disregard our glorious parliamentary institutions/Organs to meet his own political ambitions but also to abuse our constitution by referring to the House of Commons for establishing that while raising pertinent issues fore regulating the affairs of Parliamentary Committee on Information and Technology as per established procedure, I have committed the offence of Breach of Privilege.”

Tharoor’s panel had summoned the Facebook for a hearing on the Wall Street Journal report that Ankhi Das, Facebook India’s Policy Director, had opposed applying hate speech rules to the BJP’s T Raja Singh, a Telangana MLA, out of fear of ruining the company’s relationship with the ruling party.

