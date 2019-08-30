‘Pluralism’: Shashi Tharoor responds to Modi’s call to learn new words in different languages

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion of learning a new word in different Indian languages every day, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Friday said the move is a departure from “Hindi dominance” in the country.

Taking up the challenge, Tharoor tweeted the word “pluralism” in English, Hindi and Malayalam. He added he would tweet one word daily in the three languages as part of the Prime Minister’s language challenge.

PM Modi, while addressing the Manorama News Conclave in Kerala’s Kochi Friday, had said, “Today, I have a humble suggestion. Can we not use the power of language to unite? Can media play the role of a bridge and bring people speaking different languages closer. This is not as difficult as it seems.”

“We can simply start with publishing one word in 10-12 different languages spoken across the country. In a year, a person can learn over 300 new words in different languages. Once a person learns another Indian language, he will come to know the commonality and truly appreciate the oneness in Indian culture. This can also give rise to groups of people interested to learn different languages,” he added.

Tharoor said he would “gladly” take up the challenge. “PrimeMinister @NarendraModi ended his speech at the #manoramanewsconclave by suggesting we all learn one new word a day from an Indian language other than our own. I welcome this departure from Hindi dominance & gladly take him up on this #LanguageChallenge,” he tweeted.

2/2 In response to the PM’s #LanguageChallenge, I will tweet a word daily in English, Hindi & Malayalam. Others can do this in other languages. Here is the 1st one:

Pluralism (English)

बहुलवाद

bahulavaad (Hindi)

ബഹുവചനം

bahuvachanam (Malayalam) — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 30, 2019

Tharoor, who is known for his proficient English and vast vocabulary, has often introduced new words to the conversation. He has also, in the past, advocated the three-language formula which recommends teaching English and Hindi apart from a regional language in states.