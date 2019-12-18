Shashi Tharoor to receive Sahitya Akademi Award 2019

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor. Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor.

Senior Congress leader and author Shashi Tharoor was on Wednesday named as one of the winners of the Sahitya Akademi Award, 2019, for his book “An Era of Darkness”. The national academy of letters announced the names of 23 recipients for the prestigious award on Wednesday.

“The awards were recommended by distinguished jury members representing 23 Indian languages and approved by the Executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi which met today under the Chairmanship of Chandrashekhar Kambar, President, Sahitya Akademi,” K Sreenivasarao, Secretary of the Akademi, said in a statement.

Tharoor won the award in creative non-fiction category (English). Vijaya (Kannada) and Shafey Kidwai (Urdu) won the award for their work on autobiography and biography respectively.

Playwright Nand Kishore Acharya also won the prestigious award for his book of Hindi poetry, “Chheelatey Hue Apne Ko”.

Seven poets will be given the award — Phukan Ch. Basumatary (Bodo), Nand Kishore Acharya (Hindi), Niba A Khandekar (Konkani), Kumar Manish Arvind (Maithili), V Madhusoodanan Nair (Malayalam), Anuradha Patil (Marathi), and Penna Madhusudan (Sanskrit).

Joysree Goswami Mahanta (Assamese), L Birmangol Singh (Manipuri), Cho Dharman (Tamil) and Bandi Narayan Swami (Telugu) will receive the award for their novels.

Six authors will get the recognition in short story category — Abdul Ahad Hajini (Kashmiri), Tarun Kanti Mishra (Odia), Kripal Kazak (Punjabi), Ramswaroop Kisan (Rajasthani), Kali Charan Hembram (Santali), and Ishwar Moorjani (Sindhi).

Three books of essay by Chinmoy Guha (Bengali), Om Sharma Jandriari (Dogri), and Ratilal Borisagar (Gujarati) were also named for the prestigious award.

The winners will receive an engraved copper plate and Rs 1 lakh cash prize at a special function on February 25, 2020 in Delhi.

