Shashi Tharoor appeals to Sonam Wangchuk to break fast, urges government to engage in talks

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday exhorted activist Sonam Wangchuk, who entered the 18th day of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, to end his fast and urged the government to engage with the protesting students.

In an open letter to the Jantar Mantar protestors, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Tharoor said his request came in the vein of “someone deeply troubled by what is happening to your generation of young Indians”. CJP and the protesters are seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is facing backlash over alleged irregularities in national-level examniations.

With Parliament set to be in session from Monday, Tharoor said there will be an opportunity to raise the students’ issues in the highest forum of democracy. “That’s where the problem should be addressed, not by fasting unto death. Please heed my plea,” he wrote on a post on X.