In reply to Kerala Congress, Tharoor says never justified PM Modi, have been ‘strong critic’

A day after the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) sought an explanation from Shashi Tharoor over his remark that the Prime Minister should be praised for doing the right things, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said he never justified Narendra Modi and was one of the most comprehensive critics of the NDA government.

In his e-mail reply to the explanation sought by KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran, Tharoor asked the party leadership to point out another leader from the state who had made at least 10 per cent of his efforts to oppose the Modi government on every bill introduced, PTI reported.

“I would urge you to look at Parliament debates of the recently-concluded eight-week session of the Lok Sabha and find me one leader from our state who has made 10 per cent of the effort I made to study, research, anticipate and oppose the Modi Government on every bill they sought to introduce against the spirit of our Constitution and the values of the Congress party,” Tharoor said.

Tharoor has come under criticism from several Congress bigwigs and party leaders in Kerala for his comments that he made while backing Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh’s statement that “demonising Modi all the time” was not an effective strategy.

In his reply, the Congress leader pointed out that he had intervened more than 50 times in Parliament and had spoken against 17 Bills with “courage and conviction”. “Can any of my critics from Kerala say they have done so? Who on earth can credibly accuse me of a ‘volte face’ from the stand I took when I sat alongside you in the last Lok Sabha?” he asked.

On the “outcry” against him, Tharoor said it was based on “hysterical reactions to distorted reporting of a single tweet”. Tharoor, however, stood his ground on his remarks, saying Modi “should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing”. This, he said, would add credibility to criticisms whenever the PM made a mistake.

“Modi has done little worth praising. But he has been effective in raising his vote percentage across India from 31 per cent in 2014 to 37 per cent in 2019, and as a party which stayed at around 19 per cent in both elections, we in the Congress need to make an effort to understand why,” he said.

“But if we act as if he has done nothing, however flawed, and people still voted for him, then we are saying that people are stupid, which is not a position that wins you votes,” Tharoor said in his reply.