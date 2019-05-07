Shashi Tharoor lauds Imran Khan for Tipu Sultan tweet, BJP says his love for neighbours well known

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday praised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his tweet on Tipu Sultan on latter’s death anniversary on May 4 but expressed disappointment over the fact that it took a Pakistani leader to remember a “great Indian hero”.

“One thing I personally know about Imran Khan is that his interest in the shared history of the Indian subcontinent is genuine and far-reaching. He read; he cares. It is disappointing, though, that it took a Pakistani leader to remember a great Indian hero on his punyathithi,” Tharoor tweeted.

One thing i personally know about @imranKhanPTI is that his interest in the shared history of the Indian subcontinent is genuine & far-reaching. He read; he cares. It is disappointing, though, that it took a Pakistani leader to remember a great Indian hero on his punyathithi. https://t.co/kWIySEQcJM — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 6, 2019

Reacting to Tharoor’s remark, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said the Congress leader’s love for neighbours and hate for Indian leaders was well known. “He uses choicest abuses for our leaders, and he has great love for people across the border. He has to think what he is doing is right or not,” ANI quoted Madhav as saying.

Paying tribute to Tipu Sultan, Khan said he admired the 18th-century ruler of the erstwhile Mysore kingdom because “he preferred freedom and died fighting for it rather than live a life of enslavement”.

“Today 4th May is the death anniversary of Tipu Sultan – a man I admire because he preferred freedom and died fighting for it rather than live a life of enslavement,” the Pakistan PM tweeted.

Imran Khan’s tweet had triggered a war of words between Congress leader Siddaramaiah and BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar, with both accusing each other of favouring the prime minister of an “enemy country”.

Chandrasekhar said that “it was time” for Siddaramaiah to “hug” Imran and become Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s “favourite”.

“Dear Siddaramaiah avare – time for u (you) to hug Imranji n (and) Bajwaji – @sherryontopp! Thts (That’s) the quickest way to bcm (become) @RahulGandhi n (and) @priyankagandhi’s favourite! #JustDoIt,” he had tweeted.

It may be recalled that as chief minister Siddaramaiah had started the tradition of celebrating Tipu Jayanti three years ago.

Siddaramaiah shot back saying, “Think before you tweet. I am not like your Chor @narendramodi to eat biryani with the prime minister of our enemy country and also not like you to compromise on ethics to please your bosses. It is better to lead a life of Tipu Sultan than like a slave of your bosses like you.”