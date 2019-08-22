Calcutta HC stays arrest warrant against Shashi Tharoor for ‘Hindu-Pakistan’ remark

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday stayed the arrest warrant issued against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for his “Hindu Pakistan” remark he had made last year.

The High Court’s decision came more than a week after the Magistrate at Bankshall court issued a bailable arrest warrant against the Thiruvananthapuram MP after he or his advocate failed to appear before it. The court, however, asked Tharoor to appear before it on September 24.

“I had filed a petition against Shashi Tharoor in July last year against his Hindu Pakistan remark. His advocate had appeared before the court in August last year. Today either Tharoor or his advocate failed to appear before the court. As a result, the court has issued an arrest warrant against him,” advocate Sumeet Chowdhury had earlier told The Indian Express.

“Unless he takes any step like moving the high court, the arrest warrant must be executed,” Chowdhury added.

In July last year, Tharoor had said if BJP won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it would create a condition leading to the formation of a “Hindu Pakistan”.

While addressing an event in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor had said the BJP will write a new Constitution which will pave the way for a nation, much like Pakistan, where the rights of minorities are not respected.

“If they (BJP) win a repeat in the Lok Sabha, our democratic constitution as we understand it will not survive as they will have all the elements they need to tear apart the constitution of India and write a new one…. that new one will be the one which will enshrine principles of Hindu Rashtra, that will remove equality for minorities, that will create a Hindu Pakistan and that isn’t what Mahatama Gandhi, Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad and great heroes of freedom struggle fought for,” he had said.