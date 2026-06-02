Shashi Tharoor attacks Centre over exam paper leaks: ‘Betrayal of an entire generation’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor questioned why examination systems in other countries were able to conduct tests fairly while Indian authorities continued to face allegations of leaks and irregularities. (File)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday criticised the Centre over recurring examination paper leaks, saying the government’s inability to ensure the integrity of national examinations amounted to a “deficiency” and a “betrayal of an entire generation”.

Speaking in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor said repeated instances of paper leaks, corruption and irregularities in examinations had eroded the trust of students who spend years preparing for competitive tests.

“If you run a process where the integrity of the examinations cannot be trusted, where people who have spent so much effort in preparing suddenly find that there are leaks, there is corruption, there is dishonesty, and that the entire process is vitiated, they feel so betrayed and so let down,” Tharoor said.