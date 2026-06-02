Shashi Tharoor attacks Centre over exam paper leaks: ‘Betrayal of an entire generation’

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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday criticised the Centre over recurring examination paper leaks, saying the government’s inability to ensure the integrity of national examinations amounted to a “deficiency” and a “betrayal of an entire generation”.
Speaking in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor said repeated instances of paper leaks, corruption and irregularities in examinations had eroded the trust of students who spend years preparing for competitive tests.
“If you run a process where the integrity of the examinations cannot be trusted, where people who have spent so much effort in preparing suddenly find that there are leaks, there is corruption, there is dishonesty, and that the entire process is vitiated, they feel so betrayed and so let down,” Tharoor said.
The Congress leader questioned why examination systems in other countries were able to conduct tests fairly while Indian authorities continued to face allegations of leaks and irregularities.
“The world is full of competitive examinations that are conducted fairly, whether it’s the SAT, the Cambridge exams or the ISC. Why is it that it’s only something that our government administers that is constantly being messed up?” he asked.
Tharoor held the Centre, the Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency (NTA) responsible for ensuring the credibility of examinations, saying the government must take corrective action.
#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, “If you run a process where the integrity of the examinations cannot be trusted, where you are in a situation where, tragically, people who have spent so much effort in preparing suddenly find that there are… pic.twitter.com/lAz3juYdwA
— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2026
“It is honestly a deficiency of the government, and the government should be responsible and take action to fix the problem. Otherwise, it’s a betrayal of an entire generation,” he said.
Targeting the Narendra Modi-led government, Tharoor said the Prime Minister bore overall responsibility for ensuring that such incidents do not recur.
“The government, which is headed by Prime Minister Modi, has an overall responsibility. This must never happen again. This is not the first time, but it must be the last time,” he said.
His remarks come amid continued political sparring over examination-related irregularities and paper leak allegations, which have triggered concerns among students and opposition parties over the transparency and credibility of recruitment and entrance tests conducted by government agencies.
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