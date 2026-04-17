‘Delimitation will turn out to be political demonetisation’: Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha

While speaking in Lok Sabha during a discussion on the three Bills linked to delimitation and women’s reservation, senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said Friday that a march towards a new India should not lead to “disunited India”.
“We must be candid about the implications of the delimitation… Delimitation requires deliberation. There are three major fault lines: the balance between small and big states. Then, the balance between states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which have implemented the national population control goals. And states in the North which have not,” Tharoor said.
“In delimitation, states which have failed to control population will be rewarded with greater political weight. We must ask if this is the message we want to send… Third, the balance between the states that have been engines of our economy and those that are net recipients of central funds.”
Mentioning the alleged threats to cooperative federalism and the power of states, the Congress leader said, “What happens to cooperative federalism. You have proposed delimitation with the same haste that you did demonetisation… Unfortunately, we know what damage it did. Delimitation will turn out to be political demonetisation. Don’t do it.
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As Tharoor raised questions about the House’s efficiency if the number of members is increased to more than 800, Speaker Om Birla said that if he continues in the Chair, time will be given to all members. “No one can say that I don’t give a chance to members to speak.”
In a candid reply, Tharoor said: “I don’t know what will happen if 850 members are in the House.”
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Tharoor argued that wide consultations with stakeholders, state governments, political parties, and citizen bodies on delimitation are required. “Delimitation should not be used as an excuse for women’s reservation,” said Tharoor.
“I urge the government to decouple the issues. Pass the women’s reservation bill today, and we will support it. The PM spoke with passion about nari shakti. Let it take effect already in the next general elections, using our current seat count. Show the women of the country that your commitment is not mere rhetoric. Let us defer delimitation… Let us ensure that a march towards a new India does not give us a disunited India,” said Tharoor.
DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi also talked about delimitation, saying “tying it to women’s reservation is a trap”.
“The delimitation commission will be chaired by a Supreme Court judge who will be appointed by the government, without any consultations with the CJI, without any confirmation from Parliament… The HM said that a 50 per cent increase in seats will occur… What happens if the delimitation commission doesn’t listen to the home minister… Where will we go for justice? Where is our guarantee?” She asked.
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“You can’t wait for two weeks, and you want us to believe that you care for women’s rights. This is an electoral escape for the government.”
“This is not federalism but only convenient politics… The states under our Constitution do not depend on the Centre for its legislation… This government doesn’t recognise the rights of the states. It simply thinks we are here to serve our masters in Delhi as per the diktats,” said Kanimozhi.
The Opposition also questioned the government and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal about how amendments to the legislation could be moved without the Act being notified, following a notification stating that the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023, will “come into force” on April 16.