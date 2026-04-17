‘Delimitation will turn out to be political demonetisation’: Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha

While speaking in Lok Sabha during a discussion on the three Bills linked to delimitation and women’s reservation, senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said Friday that a march towards a new India should not lead to “disunited India”.

“We must be candid about the implications of the delimitation… Delimitation requires deliberation. There are three major fault lines: the balance between small and big states. Then, the balance between states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which have implemented the national population control goals. And states in the North which have not,” Tharoor said.

“In delimitation, states which have failed to control population will be rewarded with greater political weight. We must ask if this is the message we want to send… Third, the balance between the states that have been engines of our economy and those that are net recipients of central funds.”