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‘Delimitation will turn out to be political demonetisation’: Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha

Shashi Tharoor warned that delimitation must be carefully deliberated, cautioned against regional imbalance, and called for separation from the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Written by: Asad Rehman
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 17, 2026 01:11 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor, Delimitation, Women's Reservation billTharoor said that delimitation should be preceded by broad consultations with stakeholders, state governments, political parties, and civil society groups. (File Photo)
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While speaking in Lok Sabha during a discussion on the three Bills linked to delimitation and women’s reservation, senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said Friday that a march towards a new India should not lead to “disunited India”.

“We must be candid about the implications of the delimitation… Delimitation requires deliberation. There are three major fault lines: the balance between small and big states. Then, the balance between states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which have implemented the national population control goals. And states in the North which have not,” Tharoor said.

“In delimitation, states which have failed to control population will be rewarded with greater political weight. We must ask if this is the message we want to send… Third, the balance between the states that have been engines of our economy and those that are net recipients of central funds.”

Mentioning the alleged threats to cooperative federalism and the power of states, the Congress leader said, “What happens to cooperative federalism. You have proposed delimitation with the same haste that you did demonetisation… Unfortunately, we know what damage it did. Delimitation will turn out to be political demonetisation. Don’t do it.

Also Read | Opposition fumes as Centre notifies 2023 Women’s Reservation Act mid-debate

As Tharoor raised questions about the House’s efficiency if the number of members is increased to more than 800, Speaker Om Birla said that if he continues in the Chair, time will be given to all members. “No one can say that I don’t give a chance to members to speak.”

In a candid reply, Tharoor said: “I don’t know what will happen if 850 members are in the House.”

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Tharoor argued that wide consultations with stakeholders, state governments, political parties, and citizen bodies on delimitation are required. “Delimitation should not be used as an excuse for women’s reservation,” said Tharoor.

“I urge the government to decouple the issues. Pass the women’s reservation bill today, and we will support it. The PM spoke with passion about nari shakti. Let it take effect already in the next general elections, using our current seat count. Show the women of the country that your commitment is not mere rhetoric. Let us defer delimitation… Let us ensure that a march towards a new India does not give us a disunited India,” said Tharoor.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi also talked about delimitation, saying “tying it to women’s reservation is a trap”.

Also Read | 2023 women’s quota law comes into force as NDA lacks numbers: What are the options before govt?

“The delimitation commission will be chaired by a Supreme Court judge who will be appointed by the government, without any consultations with the CJI, without any confirmation from Parliament… The HM said that a 50 per cent increase in seats will occur… What happens if the delimitation commission doesn’t listen to the home minister… Where will we go for justice? Where is our guarantee?” She asked.

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“You can’t wait for two weeks, and you want us to believe that you care for women’s rights. This is an electoral escape for the government.”

“This is not federalism but only convenient politics… The states under our Constitution do not depend on the Centre for its legislation… This government doesn’t recognise the rights of the states. It simply thinks we are here to serve our masters in Delhi as per the diktats,” said Kanimozhi.

The Opposition also questioned the government and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal about how amendments to the legislation could be moved without the Act being notified, following a notification stating that the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023, will “come into force” on April 16.

Asad Rehman
Asad Rehman
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Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express. During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state. During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute. Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor. Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More

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