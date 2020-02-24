Shashi Tharoor: ‘We need to find new president to fill vacuum after Rahul resignation’

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP, Thiruvananthapuram. (File photo) Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP, Thiruvananthapuram. (File photo)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks to Manoj C G on organisational challenges before the party.

The Congress has suffered yet another poll defeat (in Delhi). What, in your view, is the road ahead for the party?

My starting point is that the Congress is indispensable for India, to give the country an alternative unifying vision to the divisive policies of the BJP government. But to get there, we have to deal with a certain perception in the eyes of the public that we are adrift…since such an image will naturally drive voters towards other political alternatives, as the results from the Delhi elections reflect. At the same time, there are clearly certain organisational and structural challenges that we are working to overcome…

Rahul Gandhi had stepped down taking moral responsibility for the defeat. Why has the party not been able to choose a new leader even after so many months?

The delay to a certain extent is understandable, given the special place Rahul Gandhi enjoys in the hearts of Congress workers. Given that it was less than two years since he had taken over, it was always going to be a tough challenge to find an individual capable of stepping in and filling his shoes. That’s why the Working Committee turned to Soniaji, but she had just given up the presidency and it is unfair to expect her to serve indefinitely. But at the end of the day, a revived Congress is indispensable for India…But in order for us to effectively fulfil this responsibility, we do need to find ourselves a new president to fill the vacuum created in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s resignation and, we need to do so without any further delay.

What should the Congress do in your opinion?

I think this is a call for the incoming President to take …But as I mentioned, I would certainly welcome an internal process for elections, where members of the AICC plus PCC delegates could collectively vote for the post of president and the elected members of CWC…

As for the rest, my prescription is simple. First, we must decide what we stand for and communicate it effectively and repeatedly. We must articulate a vision for the future that embraces aspirations of India’s majority — the young …We have to return to the ethos of politics as social work for those who cannot help themselves. And strategically, we must explore pragmatic coalitions with regional parties so as not to let the government take advantage of the division of anti-government votes. If we do all of this, we will prevail over the BJP in 2024.

What do you think is wrong, or is anything wrong, with the Congress’s messaging, especially on ideological and polarising issues like CAA or Article 370? BJP has been somewhat successful in projecting Congress as a pro-Muslim/ anti-Hindu party.

…We are the party that won India’s independence while the BJP’s forebears sat out the freedom struggle or collaborated with the British. We are the party that was in office when India prevailed in three out of four wars with Pakistan (and we loyally supported the government in the fourth, over Kargil). The difference is that we don’t do the unseemly chest-thumping and boasting BJP specialises in. As for being pro-Muslim, we are pro-Indian. We stand for the interests of India and Indians, whatever faith they belong to…

The India of 2020 is aspirational and young. The youth, many believe, despise entitlement in politics. And the Congress has a lot of second generation and third generation leaders. How do you deal with that?

The fact remains that in politics, just like in many other professions where sons and daughters take up a similar occupation as their parents, success and effectiveness ultimately only comes when one has the necessary aptitude, skillsets, energy and work ethic…So, I don’t see this as an argument for or against entitlement, but at the end of the day an argument for capability and capacity. The Indian voter is intelligent enough to recognise the latter…

What is your opinion on the view that Congress should bring a non-Gandhi at the helm and make a fresh start.

There is no denying the clear fact that the Gandhi family has a special place in the hearts of the Congress members — and with good reason too. Besides the great legacy they have inherited from their illustrious forebears, they have consistently brought together the various groups, ideologies, geographies and communities that collectively make up the fabric of the Congress and have a clear record of success and experience in leading the party, both when in government and during tough times in the wilderness…

But again, the repeated question of “Gandhi or non-Gandhi’ is missing the wood for the trees. The urgent need is to find a new president and I am confident that if we do so through a participatory, transparent and democratic electoral process internally, the workers will at the end of the day throw their might and energy behind whoever emerges as the winning candidate.

The Congress attacks the BJP and PM Narendra Modi, but without offering an alternative. Should the party start making constructive criticism and offer a credible, forward looking and modern alternative to the BJP?

I don’t think that is a fair assessment and on the contrary, whether in Parliament or outside its walls, I do believe that we have presented ourselves as a constructive opposition and have advocated a fundamentally different politics, an alternative vision, to that of the BJP. We have rejected their exclusionary, chauvinistic and polarising politics of hatred, and in its place reiterated a call for an inclusive and accepting India.

