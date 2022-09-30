Shashi Tharoor’s Congress president poll manifesto carries distorted India map

An initial version of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s manifesto for the upcoming elections for party president showed a distorted map of India, with parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh omitted from it.

His office later corrected the omission, and a fresh version now includes the official map of India. Tharoor apologised “unconditionally” for the error and said, “No one does such things on purpose.”

Re the troll storm on a manifesto map: No one does such things on purpose. A small team of volunteers made a mistake. We rectified it immediately &I apologise unconditionally for the error. Here’s the manifesto:

English: https://t.co/aKPpji9Z8M

Hindi: https://t.co/7tnkY9kTiO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 30, 2022

Tharoor’s manifesto includes ‘ten tenets’ to ‘revitalise’ Congress. These include decentralisation, ‘reimagining’ the role of AICC, broadening participation, ‘reinvigorating’ election management, and increased focus on youth. On page four of the manifesto, under decentralisation, a distorted version of India’s map was printed.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP filed his nomination papers for presidential candidature on Friday morning. Others in the race include veteran leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and K N Tripathi. Currently, Kharge, 80, is being seen as the favourite to win the election.