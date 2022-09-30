scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Shashi Tharoor’s Congress president poll manifesto carries distorted India map

Shashi Tharoor's office later corrected the omission, and a fresh version now includes the official map of India.

shashi tharoorShashi Tharoor files his nomination papers as Congress party president. (Express photo by Anil Sharma(

An initial version of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s manifesto for the upcoming elections for party president showed a distorted map of India, with parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh omitted from it.

His office later corrected the omission, and a fresh version now includes the official map of India. Tharoor apologised “unconditionally” for the error and said, “No one does such things on purpose.”

Tharoor’s manifesto includes ‘ten tenets’ to ‘revitalise’ Congress. These include decentralisation, ‘reimagining’ the role of AICC, broadening participation, ‘reinvigorating’ election management, and increased focus on youth. On page four of the manifesto, under decentralisation, a distorted version of India’s map was printed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising itPremium
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising it
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?Premium
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?

The Thiruvananthapuram MP filed his nomination papers for presidential candidature on Friday morning. Others in the race include veteran leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and K N Tripathi. Currently, Kharge, 80, is being seen as the favourite to win the election.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 05:45:41 pm
Next Story

Gujarat: Gas leaks from ONGC well in Mehsana; people complain of irritation in eyes, throat

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement