Shashi Tharoor takes dig at BJP with ‘word of the day’

Tweeting his “word of the day”, Congress MP and author Shashi Tharoor Sunday took aim at the BJP for allegedly charging people with sedition as “its leadership suffers from allodoxaphobia.”

Tharoor explained that ‘allodoxaphobia’ meant having an “irrational fear of opinions”. The logophile said it has been the “word of the day” for the last seven years, from the time the BJP was voted to power at the Centre.

Word of the day, indeed of the last seven years: *Allodoxaphobia* Meaning: an irrational fear of opinions. Usage: “The BJP government in UP slaps sedition& UAPA cases on people because its leadership suffers from allodoxaphobia.”

(Greek: Allo=different, doxo=opinion,phobos=fear — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 12, 2021

Tharoor’s remarks come ahead of the UP Assembly elections that are due next year.