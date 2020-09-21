Shashi Tharoor: BJP using media as weapon of mass distraction, shifting eyeballs from Covid, China, economy…

Shashi Tharoor. (Illustration: Suvajit Dey)

The Congress leader says abolition of Question Hour is a “serious irritation”, calls “politicisation” of workings of House panels “unfortunate”, says social media requires self-regulation but via “consultative process”, and asserts Cong is the only viable alternative to BJP. The session was moderated by Deputy Associate Editor Manoj C G.

MANOJ C G: Parliament is in session in the middle of a pandemic. What has the experience been like?

All the MPs are facing a tremendous number of challenges… The abolition of Question Hour has been a serious irritation and setback because that was the only real occasion where you could elicit unscripted responses from ministers… Another constraint, which is a little more surprising, is the unwillingness of the government so far to discuss very serious issues. The obvious example being the China conflict… Back in 1962, while the China war was raging, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had asked for a Parliament session and got it, and the government was hauled over the coals while the war was actually going on. It was an extraordinary phenomenon… But sadly, now we are finding that Indian democracy has actually become a step-child of the government’s unwillingness to confront the matter.

LIZ MATHEW: We have seen a lot of conflict in Parliamentary committees recently. How do you view these developments?

It is a disturbing evolution in our practice. From my own experience, it started with the BJP’s unprecedented decision to take the External Affairs Committee chairmanship for itself… I am sorry to say that the government has put more importance on limiting the discussion… Despite the China crisis, the present chairman has told the External Affairs Committee that it cannot be discussed because it pertains to national security. Well, you may as well wind up the External Affairs Committee if you can’t discuss national security. I find this attitude rather perplexing.

When it comes to the Standing Committee for Information Technology, we are currently in a hiatus so I don’t know whether I will be chairman tomorrow. I have not been told officially what my fate is… but even the Speaker has concurred that I was fully within my rights in indicating that an agenda relevant to the Facebook issue had already been adopted by the IT committee at the beginning of the parliamentary year — we were appointed in September and in that very month in 2019, we adopted the agenda unanimously… In that, we had adopted an item about the misuse of social media, cyber security… In fact, the agenda item had actually been carried on from the previous committee, chaired by the BJP’s Anurag Thakur, who had summoned a number of social media firms including Facebook and Twitter under that very agenda. So…since we had such an agenda, I thought the committee would undoubtedly want to hear from Facebook, and then to send an invitation was entirely appropriate. The objection from one particular member, rather obstreperously brandished on social media, that I had exceeded my authority, was completely out of line. (The Committee headed by Tharoor had called representatives of Facebook to hear their views “on the subject of safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms”).

The politicisation of the committee’s workings is extremely unfortunate… You would all remember that when the question of televising Parliament came up under Somnath Chatterjee, an explicit decision was made not to televise committee meetings, not only to preserve confidentiality but also to prevent the kind of grandstanding for the cameras that politicians feel obliged to do… They wanted it to be a constructive, focussed exercise of committee deliberations, and that was the reason for keeping cameras out. If the ruling party were to respect that spirit through which the committee system was devised… then there would be no cause for complaint and controversy. A lot of these controversies could have been avoided.

SANTANU CHOWDHURY: What is the Congress’s position on the government’s response in Parliament that it does not have data on deaths of migrant workers caused due to the lockdown?

The Congress party has raised the migrants’ issue since the beginning, when it was massively apparent that one consequence of the lockdown decision would be the fact that the government did not leave people any time to make any sort of alternative arrangements… (It) was an act of great irresponsibility conducted out of the same fondness for shock and awe that gave us the disastrously ill-considered demonetisation decision, and the very botched and hasty roll-out of the GST for which the entire system was unprepared… This is a government that has boasted about digital India, this is a government whose intrusive entry into the lives of Indian citizens has been rightly commented upon by those who fear the onset of a surveillance State. More and more we are being obliged to download apps that give the government all sorts of access to our information, our location, our address and more. With the government having such data at its disposal, what is the problem in being able to account for them (the migrants). I find this puzzling and perhaps more an indication that the government is unwilling to confront reality.

SHUBHAJIT ROY: How did you decide on writing the letter seeking sweeping changes in the Congress? Secondly, after the letter became public, why was there a studied silence on your part?

(On the letter) This is not an issue I want to engage on very much now. I think it is widely known that the letter was written very much in the spirit of strengthening the Indian National Congress, not dividing it… Unfortunately, the way in which this entire exercise played out at the Working Committee and beyond… I thought exacerbating the issue through additional comments would serve no purpose. The president of the party has taken it upon herself at the Working Committee to find ways to move forward… There is talk of the AICC session in the first quarter of next year… All of us concerned about the party just want to see some constructive movement and we will wait for that.

We know that the BJP has been thriving on using the media as a weapon of mass distraction. It’s having eyeballs shifting away from unemployment, from economic failure, from the China crisis, mismanagement of Covid-19, towards things like Sushant Singh Rajput and Kangana Ranaut’s office demolition… I didn’t feel as a committed Congress worker and MP that I should contribute to distracting the media further away from the BJP’s astonishing failings of this time by spending all my energy talking about my party. When the time comes, and I judge it appropriate, I will speak. But right now, to speak openly on this issue would be playing into the BJP’s distraction agenda and the BJP will not find me obliging them.

MANOJ C G: If Rahul Gandhi stands for the post of president at the next AICC session, will somebody challenge him?

I don’t want to comment on that… In any case, all our concerns are for the future of the party and whoever is able to make a contribution to be a part of that future has to be embraced. Let’s be honest, this party is the only viable alternative to the misgovernance the country is suffering now.

VANDITA MISHRA: In the past, some of your statements have been construed as being in praise of Mr Modi. Your response has been that, one, if you don’t praise him when he needs to be praised, your criticism will also not be heard. The second point you made is that the Congress needs to understand why the people voted for Mr Modi. Why do you think people voted for PM Modi, not once now but twice?

There are a number of factors. One is perception. The perception about Mr Modi is that he is a selfless figure with no family to make money for and no agenda other than the nation’s betterment. That image has managed to appeal to a lot of people who are not even ideologically committed to the BJP to think of him as a good person.

Secondly, people have also voted for (Modi), on different occasions, because of circumstances of that time. Certainly, for example, we in the South underestimated the impact of Pulwama and Balakot on the sensibilities of the North Indian voters in 2019. Similarly, we failed to realise the impact of building toilets without running water… What’s interesting is that we assumed that voters would say that this is just for appearances and it has made no practical difference to our lives, but instead, people said at least he has done something for us. This kind of perception management was also brilliantly executed by the BJP on their social media, on televisions debates, on WhatsApp… The Indian voter chose to vote on the basis of their perception of Mr Modi, rather than in their own economic self-interest. That is a very paradoxical issue which no doubt psephologists will study for some time.

PRANAV MUKUL: In handing over the operation of the Thiruvananthapuram airport to the Adani group, are there concerns that a company without any experience of running an airport could be problematic, especially when the state government is offering to run it?

When the Central government announced that it was planning and proposing to tender licensing of these airports, six airports by name, the state government could at that point have decided that they did not want Trivandrum airport included in that exercise… Kerala chose to participate in the tender. Not the Kerala government per say but as an SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) set up by the Kerala government which the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation was supposed to front. The bizarre thing is that the KSIDC has never run an airport either… Whatever it may be, they negotiated with the Central government that if their bid was within 10 per cent of the winning bid, they will have the right to match the winning bid and take the airport for their SPV. The Central government, in a remarkable show of flexibility, said yes. But they came in with a bid which was something like 19% lower than the winning bid, which happened to be by Mr Adani. Now, the tender terms were publicly known, they did not require you to have prior airport experience… We already know that for the other airports Mr Adani has won he has signed an operating contract with some European airport operator who is going to come in as his partner and do it. We also know, because there is no secret about it, that the Kerala government’s formula was intended to be to hand over a decent chunk of the SPV to a favoured capitalist who they would deal with. So it was not that the government was going to run the airport. So the ideological objection also seemed, to be putting it bluntly, opaque…

Many in the Congress party and those on the left hand side of the spectrum don’t like the company that happened to win it. I am completely agnostic on that. I can tell you that I would have taken the same stand on Kerala government if instead of Mr Adani it had been Mr Yusuf Ali or

Mr Ravi Pillai or for that matter a GMR or GVK or any of these other companies if they had the winning bid, but they didn’t. It happened to be Mr Adani.

DIPANKAR GHOSE: Given that there is a growing intersection between the digital space and politics, if you were in government today, how would you approach or regulate it?

…The process I would wish to embark upon if I were in Ravi Shankar Prasad’s job, would be to encourage these so called social media intermediaries like Facebook not to shelter purely behind the term intermediary… They are more like a publisher who has to stand by the content of what they have published… Now, how do we strike a balance? I think this is where we can require self-regulation but through a consultative process that takes into account the… stakeholders, who are not only the government. We must create mechanisms where ordinary Internet users, journalists, politicians, government officials and others, including perhaps retired judges, could collectively constitute the stakeholders who would be officially empowered, perhaps by legislation, to work as an independent, neutral, non-government dominated body to engage with these platforms. And, like many of the broadcasting standards authorities around the world, be in a position to issue advisories and even criticisms but without the power to actually enforce laws against them. Because once you give some institution the power to regulate and take enforcement action, you are opening up the space to government control of freedom of expression.

NIRUPAMA SUBRAMANIAN: How do you view perceptions of you being a soft- Hindutva person who is constantly trying to prepare for the eventuality that you may have to join the BJP? And what does it do to your own standing within the Congress?

On the question of soft Hindutva as political positioning, I am the one who has said that if you go for Hindutva lite, like Coke lite or Pepsi zero, you will end up with Congress zero. And my entire argument goes back to my study of American politics when Harry Truman famously told the Democrats, “If you offer voters the choice between the Republican Party and a pale imitation of the Republican party, they will go for the real thing every time.” It’s exactly the same logic I have consistently argued in India. I have been a sustained voice against soft Hindutva inside the Congress party… I have said that when Rahul Gandhi goes to a temple, he is actually advertising his respect for his own faith and his own belief. He is not making a statement against anyone else. And in Thiruvananthapuram, I go with equal respect to mosques and churches as I do to temples.

AAKASH JOSHI: Has foreign policy becoming a part of domestic political rhetoric affected our ties with our neighbours?

What has sadly happened with this present government is that a pandering to domestic constituencies has unfortunately taken precedence over the sensitivities of our neighbours. We saw this with Nepal on the entire business of the Madheshis… The BJP’s policies have successfully alienated much of the Nepali political establishment. On Bangladesh, we have seen this business of the Home Minister talking about Bangladeshi migrants as termites and threatening to throw them all back… On Pakistan, the less said the better. Undoubtedly, there is blame to go on the Pakistani side. And then, we had the Prime Minister saying, again for domestic consumption, that China has essentially not transgressed, whereas all the evidence and the statements of the Defence Minister and the Army suggested otherwise. So the question of domestic politics above all is rather frustrating for those whose principal concern is India’s international relations, its international cooperation and diplomacy. Out of control rhetoric, targeting domestic audiences has made the job of our diplomats so much harder than it should be.

KRISHN KAUSHIK: How do you see the current standoff with China? Did we fail to read China’s intention over the years or in the recent past?

If I were to look at the specific actions of the last few months, my impression seems to be that they have advanced their position along the areas of the LAC that they covet. They seem to be eyeing constructions on our side. They want to be in a position to threaten when they want to… All of these things worry me very greatly, particularly in the context of the long-term strategy of China. You all know that Beijing keeps saying that the border should be left to future generations to settle… They will consolidate the LAC where they want and when they are ready for an eventual border settlement, may be 20 years from now, it has to take these new realities into account. Border incidents occur to keep the Indians off balance. Beijing is demonstrating to the world that India is not capable of challenging China, let alone offering security to other nations. What they have done is absolutely beyond a shadow of a doubt an extremely clever and hostile strategy, which is designed to cut India down to size and put us in our place.

