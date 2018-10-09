Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging cancellation of Shashi Tharoor’s bail plea in Sunanda Pushkar death case

Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life
Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel, as the official bungalow of Shashi Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: October 9, 2018 5:39:51 pm
shashi tharoor, shashi tharoor sunanda pushkar, shashi tharoor delhi high court, shashi tharoor bail, sunanda pushkar murder case, indian express, india news Delhi Police had also filed a status report in the matter.

The Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking cancellation of Shashi Tharoor’s anticipatory bail granted by a trial court in the Sunanda Pushkar death case. A bench of Justice R K Gauba dismissed the plea filed by lawyer Deepak Anand challenging the Congress MP’s move to bypass a magisterial court and directly approach a sessions court for anticipatory bail in the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

On September 25, the Delhi Police had partly supported the plea where the Delhi Police Standing Counsel (Criminal) Rahul Mehra informed the high court that Tharoor ought to have first gone to the magisterial court that had summoned him as an accused, to seek bail. Delhi Police had also filed a status report in the matter.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel, as the official bungalow of Shashi Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

