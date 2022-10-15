scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

‘Capable of resolving our internal differences’: Shashi Tharoor hits back at Amit Malviya

This came after Malviya took a dig at Tharoor and the Congress, saying that the "state presidents are enthusiastic about Kharge but don’t even turn up for him

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI/File)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday hit out at BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya saying that the grand old party is perfectly capable of resolving their internal differences and doesn’t require his involvement.

Tharoor also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP ) should hold a presidential election for their organisation.

“We are perfectly capable of resolving our own internal differences within @incIndia, @amitmalviya. We don’t need your involvement in our party’s election. Try to hold one of your own first,” the Congress MP said in a tweet.

Malviya, earlier in a tweet, took a dig at Tharoor and his party, saying that the “state presidents are enthusiastic about Kharge but don’t even turn up for him! Gandhis will soon have MMS 2.0 version”.

“It is finally dawning on Tharoor that the CP election, with no level playing field, is a farce. He hasn’t been provided a list of delegates with proper details. State presidents are enthusiastic about Kharge but don’t even turn up for him! Gandhis will soon have MMS 2.0 version,” the saffron party’s IT cell head said in a tweet. The comments was also targeted towards former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who was been constantly criticised by the ruling-BJP for not standing up against the Gandhi’s during his tenure.

Tharoor is participating the Congress president polls where he is standing against Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge.

Voicing concern over a few Congress leaders openly supporting his opponent Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor Thursday said such a behaviour disturbed the level-playing field.

Tharoor pointed out that several PCC chiefs and senior leaders were not available for a meeting with him during his visits to their respective states, but they welcomed Kharge and showed their support when he visited them.

Seeking votes from delegates at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Thursday, Tharoor said he wanted to bring a “change” in the organisation. He added that he would work to “bring back” the voters who did not support the Congress in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The results of the Congress presidential election, to be held on October 17, will be declared on October 19.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 02:09:55 pm
