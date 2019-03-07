Tharoor accuses ex-AIIMS forensic chief of concealing Sunanda Pushkar’s autopsy report

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday accused former AIIMS forensic chief Sudhir Gupta of concealing the post-mortem report of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, who was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.

Appearing before Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj in a Delhi court, Tharoor’s lawyer alleged that Gupta, who no longer works with the medical institute, concealed the original copy of the report and was flashing the documents in the media.

“Original documents are with Dr Sudhir Gupta who no longer works with AIIMS. Those documents should not be with him. How can he carry documents wherever he goes? Those documents needed to be filed in the court,” senior advocate Vikas Pahwa said.

“It is deliberately concealed. Gupta, who is retired already, is going and flashing documents in media,” he added.

Tharoor’s counsel made the allegations while seeking certain documents provided to him by the prosecution in electronic for, saying he was unable to access them. “Each and every document on which the reliance is placed should be given,” he said.

Appearing for Delhi Police, Special Public Prosecutor opposed the submissions, saying “26 adjournments were taken during 8 months 18 days, between the filing of charge sheet and the committal of case to the special court”.

The court has slated the next hearing for March 15 when it will pronounce order on the Congress leader’s plea seeking access to the documents.

Tharoor, meanwhile, was granted exemption from personal appearance by the court for the day.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple were staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.