Sharpshooter held for bid to attack BJP leader tests positive

An ATS official said, "Irfan Shaikh has been shifted to Sola Civil Hospital in an isolation ward under high security.

A day after Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended an alleged sharpshooter of Chota Shakeel gang hired to allegedly assassinate senior BJP leader Gordhan Zafadia, the accused tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday.

The accused, Irfan alias Kalia Shaikh (24), a resident of Chembur in Mumbai was nabbed in a joint operation by Gujarat ATS and Ahmedabad Crime Branch from Hotel Vinus on Relief Road, near Lal Darwaza in old city Ahmedabad, around 2.30 am on Wednesday.

The accused had underwent compulsory Covid-19 test on Wednesday as per the regulations set by the Gujarat High Court. On Thursday morning, his results turned out to be positive. As per procedure, the accused will not be formally arrested and produced before the magistrate until he tests negative. An ATS official said, “Irfan Shaikh has been shifted to Sola Civil Hospital in an isolation ward under high security. On Tuesday itself, all personnel including officials involved in the operation underwent Covid-19 test and all of them turned out to be negative. So no personnel are currently under quarantine.”

