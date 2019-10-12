Sharp spike in ceasefire violations by Pakistan this year

The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan in July, August and September this year is more than combined violations in these three months for the last two years, Army sources said Friday.

In 2019, there have been 296 ceasefire violations in July, 307 in August and 292 in September. There were 68 violations in July in 2017 and 13 in 2018, 108 violations in August in 2017 and 44 in 2018, and for September 2017 and 2018, the figures stood at 101 and 102, respectively.

There have been a total of 2,216 ceasefire violations from January till September 30 this year and the region south of Pir Panjal has been heavily targeted, sources said, with Nowshera and Poonch witnessing the maximum violations with 820 and 744 instances, respectively.

Sources mentioned that between August and September, the total number of agitations across the Valley have come down by more than half. Terrorist activity has also slowed down compared to 2018, Army sources added.