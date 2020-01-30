Sharp drop in short-term interest-free loans, Rajasthan farmers turn to moneylenders

Farmers claim the loan quantum has dropped substantially. Farmers claim the loan quantum has dropped substantially.

THE RAJASTHAN State Co-operative Bank Ltd (RSCB), which provides interest-free short-term loans to farmers, has sanctioned loans worth only 25 per cent of the maximum credit limit for the Rabi season. The Rabi season started October 1 and will continue till March 31.

According to data available on the RSCB website, only Rs. 3,667.97 crore was sanctioned while the maximum credit limit for Rabi season stood at Rs 14,559.15 crore. As many as 21,51,732 lakh farmers are registered with the bank for availing loans.

Earlier in the kharif season, which started April 1 and lasted till September 30, the bank sanctioned only a third of the maximum credit limit. Loans worth Rs 4,583.81 crore were sanctioned during the season while the maximum credit limit stood at Rs 13,636.06 crore.

Farmers in the state complained that the drop in interest-free short-term loans has forced them to borrow from other private sources and money lenders at high interest rates.

When contacted, Inder Singh, Managing Director, Apex Bank, RSCB, told The Indian Express: “We distributed Rs 14,000 crore and Rs 12,000 crore in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Our target for 2019 is Rs 10,000 crore.” Till now, Rs 8,251.78 crore in short-term loans have been sanctioned to farmers for the Kharif and Rabi season, according to the bank’s website.

Officials in the state’s cooperative department acknowledge that the total short-term loans sanctioned for Kharif and Rabi season this year is much lower than the amount sanctioned to farmers in previous years. The target for loan distribution set at Rs 10,000 crore by the bank is also lower than previous years.

The officials said the decrease in quantum of loans sanctioned pertains in 2019 was following the shift in the loan application process online. While they said this was to prevent corruption, farmers said the argument was a ruse to justify the lower sanction and disbursal.

While the interest rate for short-term agricultural loan is 7 per cent, the state government provides a subsidy of 4 per cent and the the RSCB gets a subsidy of another 3 per cent from the Central government. In effect, this turns out to be an interest free loan for the farmer.

“Earlier, when the system was offline, farmers increased their loan eligibility vis-a-vis their land holdings in the absence of proper monitoring at the Gram Seva Sahakari Samiti (GSS) level. Ever since the system turned online, the loan eligibility amount is decided on the basis of land holding documents submitted online by farmers. This has stopped corruption and reduced the eligibility limit of farmers,” said Singh.

Once the system moved online fully, the bank decided not to distribute loans more than Rs 40,000 in the Kharif season and Rs 50,000 in the Rabi season. Officials said farmers who repaid their Kharif loan on time are getting 25 per cent more funds in the Rabi season. Farmers who did not repay the loan availed in the Kharif season was not eligible to apply for a fresh loan in the Rabi season, they said.

Farmers, however, claim the loan quantum has dropped substantially. “Earlier, we used to get interest-free loan from the cooperative department up to a limit of Rs. 1.5 lakh. But since the farm loan waiver, we are getting much lesser amounts. It is not enough to meet our production costs. It is wrong to say that farmers availed more than their eligibility. I received loan of only Rs 30,000 in the Kharif season and couldn’t repay it since I suffered losses from my produce of moong,” said Satyanarayan Singh, a farmer from Baran district and state convener of Kisan Mahapanchayat.

Singh has registered with the bank for loans, but RSCB did not extend him loan during Rabi since he couldn’t pay off the loan availed in the Kharif season. “Had I received a higher amount of interest-free loan in the Kharif season, I could have used it to prepare my Rabi crop. This policy of the government is forcing us to go to moneylenders,” he said.

Shortly after coming to power, the Congress government in Rajasthan had announced a complete waiver of short-term loans availed by farmers from cooperative banks. With state finances worsening, the government had to borrow around Rs 7,000 crore from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

Neeraj K Pawan, Registrar, Cooperative Department, told The Indian Express that loans are distributed keeping in mind the financial resources.

The opposition BJP has criticised the Congress over the issue, stating farmers are forced to sustain losses because of lower amounts of loans being sanctioned.

“The present government had promised many things, but till now managed to distribute only around Rs 8,000 crore in short-term loans. It is because they don’t have funds. This has resulted in farmers sustaining heavy losses. If the loan amount is more, the farmer has cash in hand and can purchase diesel, seeds, fertilizers and other utilities beforehand so that even if the produce of one season is bad, they can prepare for the next season,” said Rajendra Meena, general secretary, BJP Kisan Morcha, Rajasthan.

