Sharjeel Usmani booked for sedition in Lucknow FIR

An FIR under several charges, including sedition, has been registered against former Aligarh Muslim University student leader Sharjeel Usmani in Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station in connection with his speech at the Elgaar Parishad conclave last month, officials said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of one Anuraj Singh, who told police that he found a video of the speech on Internet. He has accused Usmani of “creating hate” against the Yogi Adityanath government, promoting enmity among groups, hurting religious sentiments and conspiring against the government.

The FIR has been registered under IPC sections 124 A (sedition), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings) along with sections of the IT Act.