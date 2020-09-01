Sharjeel Imam custody extended by 3 days

A Delhi court on Monday extended by three days the police custody of JNU student Sharjeel Imam, arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in a case related to communal violence in Northeast Delhi in February.

Imam was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on August 25 for allegedly being part of a “premeditated conspiracy” in connection with the riots during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted the police remand for an effective and proper investigation. “The investigation in the present case of conspiracy for Delhi riots is continuing. The custodial interrogation has been sought of the accused for confronting the material that has come during the investigation… In order to have an effective and proper investigation, I deem it fit to allow the present application for seeking police custody remand…

However, it is granted for three days and not seven days,” the judge said.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing for the state, told the court that certain questions were asked to Imam but he did not support the probe.

