Shiv Sena agrees with Amit Shah: Sharjeel Imam statements dangerous than Kanhaiya Kumar

Sharjeel Imam was sent in five-day police custody on Wednesday. (File Photo) Sharjeel Imam was sent in five-day police custody on Wednesday. (File Photo)

The Shiv Sena on Thursday endorsed Home Minister Amit Shah remarks in which he said the statements made by JNU student Sharjeel Imam at an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest were dangerous.

In an editorial published in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana,’ the party said, “no politics should be done on the issue and such pest afflicting the country should be finished off”.

“We agree with union home minister’s comments that Sharjeel Imam’s alleged words of separation are more dangerous than that of Kanhaiya Kumar,” the editorial added.

Sharjeel Imam was arrested on Tuesday in Bihar’s Jahanabad by the Delhi Police. He was sent in five-day police custody on Wednesday.

Imam had been booked for sedition by police of five states — Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, New Delhi, Manipur — for a speech he gave on January 16 at Aligarh Muslim University.

“The union home ministry, while initiating action against Imam, should not indulge in politics and try to finish off this pest that is afflicting our country,” the editorial further read.

Questioning who is behind “spewing venom in Imam’s mind”, the editorial read, “One must find out why such language of breaking up this country into pieces is being used by the educated youth of this country more and more frequently. Who is spewing such venom into the mind of Sharjeel who did his graduation from IIT-B and now pursuing PhD from JNU?”

The party alleged that the people involved in the Elgaar Parishad case were also “intellectuals” but are facing sedition charges.

The editorial added that a conspiracy to bring conflict between Hindus and Muslims exists.

“A conspiracy to bring about a conflict between Hindus and Muslims and ensure continuance of anarchy and civil war as in Iraq and Afghanistan exists. The boost for such activities is coming from a ‘political laboratory,” it said.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd