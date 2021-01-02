Share trader from Surat found dead in his car

His wife who reached the spot said Dalmia was missing since December 30. (Representational)

A 37-year-old share trader was found dead in his car near Soham Circle in Atlhan area in Surat on Thursday night. The trader, Sandeep Dalmia, was missing since December 30, according to his wife.

Police said they were on night patrolling on December 31 night when they found a car parked on the roadside with all windows closed. The front windshield had a note in English pasted on the inside that said, “Please don’t open the car, call police.”

Police alerted fire personnel who opened the car and took out Dalmia’s body. He had left a note saying, “Nobody is responsible for my death.” His Aadhaar card was recovered from the car, along with his wife’s mobile number.

His wife who reached the spot said Dalmia was missing since December 30. Khatodara police lodged an accidental death case and started probe.

Inspector Tarun Patel of Khatodara police station said, “We have recovered a fire extinguisher cylinder from the car and we suspect that he might have inhaled carbon monoxide… It is difficult to say anything further… We have talked to his family members and found that he was not having any major financial problems…”