Friday, February 12, 2021
Sharad Yadav seeks withdrawal of farm laws: ‘Death warrant for farmers’

Sounding a note of caution, former Union Minister Sharad Yadav said: “The farmers are not going to withdraw their agitation till the Government withdraws these three laws on the floor of the House in the current session of Parliament.”

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 13, 2021 1:04:26 am
Union Minister Sharad Yadav

Describing the farm laws as “a death warrant” for farmers, former Union Minister Sharad Yadav has demanded the government withdraw the legislation in the current session of Parliament and take fresh steps to bring agriculture reforms after holding consultation with states and political parties.

He accused the government of trying to break down and discredit the non-violent movement of the farmers.

Yadav said: “I consider the three new agricultural laws made by the Central Government as a death warrant for the farmers’ fraternity of the country and fully support their non-violent movement against these laws.”

“I demand the Central Government to give up its obstinacy and come up with a proposal to withdraw all the three laws in the current session of Parliament itself and thereafter hold extensive consultation with the farmers’ organizations,” Yadav said.

