Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Sharad Yadav passes away at 75

Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Yadav confirmed the news, news agency ANI reported. The socialist leader has recently merged Loktrantik Janata Dal (LJD), a party he had floated in 2018, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Former union minister Sharad Yadav. FIle
Former union minister Sharad Yadav passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, according to news reports. Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Yadav confirmed the news, according to news agency ANI. He was 75.

Yadav held various portfolios in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government between the years 1999 and 2004. The socialist leader has recently merged Loktrantik Janata Dal (LJD), a party he had floated in 2018, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

A product of the movement led by Jayaprakash Narayan in the 70s, Yadav established the Janata Dal (United) in 1997 after breaking away from Janata Dal. In 2017, Sharad lost his claim over JD(U) with the Election Commission recognising the faction led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Later, he was disqualified from the Rajya Sabha after Kumar petitioned against him for indulging in “anti-party activities”. It was then, in 2018, after parting ways with JD(U), that Yadav floated the LJD.

Shri Sharad Yadav was brought to the emergency at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram in an unconscious and unresponsive state. On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 PM. We would like to convey our deepest condolences to his family, read the statement releasd by Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 23:17 IST
