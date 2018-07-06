Sharad Yadav faction has formed new party: JDU to Delhi High Court

Sharad Yadav and other individuals, who had claimed to represent the real JD(U) had launched a new political party called the Loktantrik Janata Dal in May, the Delhi High Court was told. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Sharad Yadav and other individuals, who had claimed to represent the real JD(U) had launched a new political party called the Loktantrik Janata Dal in May, the Delhi High Court was told. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

The Janata Dal (United) faction led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that the Sharad Yadav faction, which was claiming to be the real JD(U), has formed a new political party. Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Rajya Sabha MP and JD(U) general secretary, told Justice V Kameswar Rao that Yadav and other individuals, who had claimed to represent the real JD(U) had launched a new political party called the Loktantrik Janata Dal in May.

“During the pendency of the matter, a new political party called the ‘Loktantrik Janata Dal’ has been formed/launched on May 18, 2018 at the Talkatora Stadium (Delhi) by all those very persons and individuals including Sharad Yadav (the so-called founding father) who claim themselves to be the real Janata Dal (United) in the matter,” the Nitish Kumar faction’s affidavit said.

The court, thereafter, listed the matter, relating to a plea against the EC’s order rejecting the claim of the Yadav faction over the party’s name and poll symbol ‘Arrow’, for final disposal on September 13.

