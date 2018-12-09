Sharad Yadav meets Lalu Prasad Yadav in hospital: ‘Opposition unity coming forth’

Ahead of the UPA meeting on December 10, former MP and Loktantrik Janata Dal president Sharad Yadav on Saturday met RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Ranchi and discussed the future course of politics. Though Sharad Yadav’s party is not a part of UPA yet, it has been trying to first merge with Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP. The merger is likely to take place only after Kushwaha formally announces RLSP’s exit from NDA anytime before or after the results of Assembly elections in five states are announced on December 11.

Sharad Yadav, who stayed with Lalu Prasad at RIMS for nearly two hours, told reporters: “Opposition unity is coming forth. Exit polls indicate BJP’s slide and how people are frustrated with Narendra Modi government not keeping its election promises… I asked about the well-being of Lalu Prasad and discussed politics.”

Asked about talks of possible merger of his party with Kushwaha’s, Sharad Yadav said: “It is a good indication”.

Asked if any initial discussion took place on seat-sharing, Jharkhand RJD general secretary and party spokesperson Kailash Yadav said, “Such discussions could take place at appropriate time.”

However, an RLSP source said, “the first priority is sealing a deal with RJD before we split from NDA.”