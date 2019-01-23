Sharad Yadav junks speculation on merger with RLSP

Sharad Yadav on Tuesday rubbished talk of a merger between his Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), led by former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha.

“The merger speculation and some reports are concocted. No discussion has taken place in this direction,” Yadav said.

Yadav did not deny chances of a merger during his recent trip to Ranchi to meet RJD chief Lalu Prasad. However, RLSP sources said that merger talks might have “fallen through because of pressure from RJD chief Lalu Prasad”.

A senior RLSP leader told The Indian Express: “There had been two-three rounds of talks between Kushwaha and Yadav over a merger. Initially, Sharadji insisted on being given the national president’s post, but later settled for any other position suiting his stature.”

He said the merger talks might well have fallen through because of pressure from Lalu Prasad”.

An RJD leader said: “Kushwaha would not have allowed a senior Yadav leader to take reins of his party. We have nothing to say on whether the merger would have caused discomfort to us. We all are Grand Alliance constituents. That is what matters.”