Sharad Yadav disqualification case: SC stops salary, lets him keep official bungalow

Sharad Yadav in New Delhi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/Files) Sharad Yadav in New Delhi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/Files)

The Supreme Court on Thursday modified a Delhi High Court order by stopping the payment of salary and allowances to rebel-JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav till the settlement of his plea in the high court. The apex court has, however, allowed Yadav to retain his official residence.

The Delhi High Court, in an earlier order, allowed Yadav to retain his official residence and draw his salary, allowances and perks. The decision of the court was challenged by leader of JD(U) in Rajya Sabha, Ramchandra Prasad Singh. The court had, however, refused to grant an interim stay on his disqualification from the Upper House as MP.

On May 23, the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) had informed the Delhi High Court that Yadav’s disqualification as a member of the Upper House was valid as he had formed another political party. This charge was opposed by Yadav’s counsels, following which the court told Singh, the petitioner in the case, to submit an affidavit confirming that Yadav has indeed formed a new political party called ‘Loktantrik Janata Dal’.

Yadav’s counsel, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, had told the court that Singh had filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the apex court. The SLP in question would strip Yadav of all perks, salaries, allowances and official bungalow granted to an MP. Sibal also claimed that the opposite party had asked the Supreme Court to hold a hearing on the matter during the ongoing vacation period of the court so as to leave the High Court case unprofitable.

Singh’s counsel had then acknowledged that they had filed the petition in the Supreme Court against the HC’s interim order.

The high court had earlier said that Yadav may have to refund the salary drawn by him during the pendency of his petition challenging his disqualification as a Rajya Sabha member if he was not successful in his plea.

Yadav was disqualified from the Upper House on December 4 last year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd