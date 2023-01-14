Sharad Yadav’s last rites to be performed at ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh today

Sharad Yadav’s last rites will be performed on Saturday at his ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district. His son, Shantanu Bundela will perform the last rites, reported news agency PTI.

The former union minister and veteran socialist leader passed away at 75 at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday. Yadav, who was ailing for a while, was brought to the Fortis Memorial Research Institute in an unconscious and unresponsive state and did not have a pulse or recordable blood pressure, the hospital said in a statement.

Govind Yadav, former Janata Dal (United) Madhya Pradesh unit head and a close associate of Yadav’s, said on Friday that his last rites would take place at his ancestral village Ankhmau in Babai tehsil of Narmadapuram (formerly Hoshangabad) district.

“The mortal remains of Yadav will be brought from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh by a chartered plane at 11 am and taken to his ancestral village Ankhmau by road. The last rites will be at 1:30 pm,” PTI quoted Govind Yadav as saying.

After Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Yadav confirmed the news about his death on social media, condolence messages poured in from top political leaders of the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The former JD(U) president held various portfolios in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government between 1999 and 2004. He recently merged Loktrantik Janata Dal (LJD), a party he had floated in 2018, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).