scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Sharad Yadav’s last rites to be performed at ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh today

Sharad Yadav, former union minister and veteran socialist leader, passed away at 75 at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday.

Sharad Yadav, Loktrantik Janata Dal, Sharad Yadav death, Sharad Yadav dies, Sharad Yadav passes away, Indian Express, India news, current affairsFormer union minister Sharad Yadav (File)
Listen to this article
Sharad Yadav’s last rites to be performed at ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh today
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Sharad Yadav’s last rites will be performed on Saturday at his ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district. His son, Shantanu Bundela will perform the last rites, reported news agency PTI.

The former union minister and veteran socialist leader passed away at 75 at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday. Yadav, who was ailing for a while, was brought to the Fortis Memorial Research Institute in an unconscious and unresponsive state and did not have a pulse or recordable blood pressure, the hospital said in a statement.

Govind Yadav, former Janata Dal (United) Madhya Pradesh unit head and a close associate of Yadav’s, said on Friday that his last rites would take place at his ancestral village Ankhmau in Babai tehsil of Narmadapuram (formerly Hoshangabad) district.

Badri Narayan writes |Sharad Yadav was a true democrat of Indian politics

“The mortal remains of Yadav will be brought from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh by a chartered plane at 11 am and taken to his ancestral village Ankhmau by road. The last rites will be at 1:30 pm,” PTI quoted Govind Yadav as saying.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...

After Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Yadav confirmed the news about his death on social media, condolence messages poured in from top political leaders of the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The former JD(U) president held various portfolios in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government between 1999 and 2004. He recently merged Loktrantik Janata Dal (LJD), a party he had floated in 2018, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 10:31 IST
Next Story

Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close