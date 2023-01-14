scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

‘Sharad Yadav always raised issues of the downtrodden’

Rahul, who is currently leading the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, visited Delhi’s Chhatarpur and condoled with the family of Yadav, who was staying at his daughter’s residence after vacating his Tughlaq Road bungalow last May.

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi pays tribute to Sharad Yadav in New Delhi, Friday. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited the residence of Sharad Yadav, the socialist stalwart who died on Thursday at a Gurgaon hospital at the age of 75 after a prolonged illness.

Shah said Yadav’s demise was an irreparable loss to the public life of this country. “Sharad Yadav always raised the issues of the downtrodden and the backward in his five-decade-long career and upheld the core principles of socialist politics till his last breath. He was among the prominent leaders to have emerged from the movement against the Emergency,” he said.

Rahul met Yadav’s wife Rekha Yadav, son Shantanu Bundela and daughter Subhashini Raj Rao, who unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls on a Congress ticket. Rahul said Yadav was a political opponent of his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. “He used to say they may have been political rivals, but the two shared a relationship of love and respect… he never lost respect in his long career. That’s a big thing in politics.”

Meanwhile, the Bihar Government declared state mourning on Friday as a mark of respect to Yadav. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said: “I had a very deep relationship with Sharad Yadav Ji. I am shocked and saddened by the news of his demise. It has caused irreparable loss in social and political fields… He was a strong socialist leader, a seven-term Lok Sabha MP and a three-term Rajya Sabha MP. May his soul rest in peace.”

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, recuperating in Singapore after a kidney transplant, too, condoled the death of the socialist leader.
Lalu, in a video statement from hospital, referred to Sharad Yadav as ‘bade bhai’ (big brother) and recalled his old association with him.

With PTI

