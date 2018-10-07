Sharad Pawar will not contest Lok Sabha polls

The last MCA election was held in 2015 when Sharad Pawar was elected as MCA president. (Source: File) The last MCA election was held in 2015 when Sharad Pawar was elected as MCA president. (Source: File)

NCP PRESIDENT Sharad Pawar will not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, party chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said on Saturday.

“Pawar saheb will not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had not contested 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Instead, he chose to work as a member of Rajya Sabha,” he said.

Malik added that at the two-day party meeting that began in Mumbai on Saturday, a section of NCP urged Pawar to contest from Pune. “During the meeting convened to review poll preparations, Pawar held interactions with party workers and office-bearers. Some party leaders suggested Pawar should contest from Pune. However, he has dismissed the suggestion,” he said.

While in 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Pawar had contested from Madha in Solapur district, in 2012, he had announced he would not contest the elections.

The Congress and NCP, which is set to contest the 2019 polls in an alliance, had also fought the last Lok Sabha and state polls together. In 2014, while NCP contested had contested 21 seats and won four, Congress had fielded 27 candidates and bagged two seats. In the 2014 state polls for 288 seats, Congress had won 42 and NCP 41 seats.

At the NCP meeting on Saturday, among the Lok Sabha seats where the party reviewed poll preparations included Aurangabad, Dhule, Jalna and Icchalkaranji. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Congress had contested from these seats.

