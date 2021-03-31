Sharad Pawar undergoes surgery for stone removal, recovering well

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has undergone emergency surgery for the removal of a stone from his bile duct and his condition is improving. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed that Pawar is doing well.

Pawar, 80, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Tuesday after he experienced abdominal pain. He underwent the endoscopy at around 10 pm, the doctor said.

Sharing a picture of Pawar, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Twitter wrote: “Thanking all the Doctors, Nurses and Entire Team Breach Candy Hospital. Hon. Pawar Saheb is doing what he loves the most reading his Morning Newspapers!”

“A surgery was necessitated on him following some complications. We will decide on surgery on the gallbladder later. Currently, Pawar is under observation. He is doing well,” Dr Amit Maydeo said. He said once Pawar starts feeling better, they may take the next step of removal of the gall bladder.

Taking to Twitter, NCP’s national spokesperson and Maharashtra Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik said Pawar was taken to Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday night after complaining of pain in his abdomen. The doctors diagnosed it as a problem of stone in the gallbladder, and Pawar subsequently returned home.

Pawar subsequently tweeted about those who had enquired about his health, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Lata Mangeshkar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and thanked them.