Sharad Pawar downplays Uddhav’s remark about Sena government

NCP president Sharad Pawar with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday made light of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s reported remark that he wanted his party, the Shiv Sena, to form a government on its own one day.

The Sena, NCP and Congress are the partners in the ruling coalition in the state.

As per Sena MLA and spokesman Pratap Sarnaik, Thackeray, in an online meeting with district-level leaders on Tuesday, exhorted them to strive to bring the party to power on its own strength in future.

Pawar told reporters in Nashik that such appeals are routine.

“I have been hearing about unfurling the (Sena’s) saffron flag (at the government headquarters) for the last 30 years. It is said to energise the cadre,” he said.

“No need to put any other meaning on it. You (the three parties) have come together to keep the BJP away and there are good results. I can only say, rule together.

“Whatever Uddhav Thackeray, state NCP president Jayant Patil and state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat decide is binding on all of us,” Pawar added.

