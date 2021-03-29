Sharad Pawar to undergo endoscopy, surgery on Wednesday: NCP

NCP president Sharad Pawar will on Wednesday undergo an endoscopy and surgery, informed party national spokesperson Nawab Malik on Monday.

He was on Sunday taken to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of uneasiness and pain in his abdomen. Upon diagnosis, it has been revealed that Pawar has an issue in his gall bladder.

In a tweet, Malik further informed that the party chief has been on a blood thinning medication, which will now be halted because of the gall bladder issue. All programmes, that were scheduled to be attended by Pawar, have been cancelled seeing his health condition.

He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue.

He will be admitted in hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an Endoscopy and Surgery will be conducted.

Hence all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice.

The development comes days after a purported meeting over the weekend between the NCP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Ahmedabad.

Two weeks after the coalition was rocked by corruption allegations levelled against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by Mumbai’s former police chief Param Bir Singh, the presence of Sharad Pawar, senior NCP leader Praful Patel and Shah in Ahmedabad on Saturday kept the political pot simmering.

According to party sources, Pawar and Patel were in Gujarat on Friday to attend a function in Kevadia and subsequently left for Jaipur on Saturday. Pawar returned to Mumbai on Saturday itself, they said. Shah arrived on Friday evening “on a private visit” and inaugurated a private hospital in Ahmedabad on Sunday morning before leaving for Delhi.

At a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, Shah parried a query on the purported meeting, saying “everything cannot be made public.”

Meanwhile, Nawab Malik on Sunday rubbished talk of a meeting between his party chief and Amit Shah. He further alleged that such talk was the BJP’s way of creating “confusion”.

“It is a completely false information deliberately pushed by some people to create confusion. It is something that BJP wants to create some confusion. Such a meeting has not taken place. There is no reason that Pawar should meet Shah,” Malik said.