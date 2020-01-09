Sharad Pawar to join Yashwant Sinha’s nationwide campaign against CAA, NRC

Sinha, who quit the BJP in 2018, will go on a nationwide campaign against CAA and NRC from Thursday. Sinha, who quit the BJP in 2018, will go on a nationwide campaign against CAA and NRC from Thursday.

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha on Wednesday sought a judicial probe into the violence that recently broke out on the campuses of JNU, Jamia Millia University and Aligarh Muslim University. Sinha, who quit the BJP in 2018, will go on a nationwide campaign against CAA and NRC from Thursday.

The campaign, organised under the banner of his organisation Rashtra Manch, will see Sinha undertake a three-week ‘Gandhi Shanti Yatra’, passing through Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The yatra will kick off from Mumbai’s Gateway of India and culminate at Raj Ghat in Delhi on January 30. Sinha announced that NCP president Sharad Pawar will flag off and participate in the yatra at the Gateway of India. Pawar has also agreed to be present for the conclusion of the campaign on January 30, he added.

Three Congress leaders — Prithviraj Chavan, Shatrughan Sinha and Ashish Deshmukh — were present for Sinha’s press conference.

