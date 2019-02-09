Sharad Pawar slams PM Modi’s speech in LS: Against tradition of sabhyata and sanskar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday criticised the speech made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha on Thursday, saying it was against the tradition of “civility (sabhyata) and culture (sanskar)” that was followed by earlier prime ministers.

“I have not heard the speech of the Prime Minister. It was not made in the House (Rajya Sabha) where I sit. I have heard the speeches of Manmohan Singh, Narasimha Rao and other prime ministers. All those speeches were civilised and had respect for the Parliament. They had respect for all elected representatives because they followed that kind of culture,” said Pawar.

During his speech, Modi had slammed the Congress party and warned against a “mahamilavat” (highly adulterated) government if his party wasn’t voted back. He had also referred to the BC, AD nomenclature to take a swipe at the Congress and the Gandhi family, by saying “BC stands for Before Congress, AD for After Dynasty.” This is likely to be Modi’s last speech in the 16th Lok Sabha.

The NCP chief said he read about the Prime Minister’s speech in the newspapers. “It was against the tradition of civility (sabhyata) and culture (sanskar) set by former prime ministers. But if someone’s thought process is like that, and culture is like that, then their behaviour will be according to that,” he said.

Pawar, whose party is in an alliance with the Congress in Maharashtra, said his efforts were focussed on pushing for state-level alliances. “The situation in every state is different. I have suggested that all non-BJP parties with the capability of defeating the BJP should be invited for a discussion on the pre-poll alliance. If they are interested in an alliance, then a way has to be found to come together for the election,” said Pawar.

The NCP chief said he was not directly involved in discussions with state parties, and those were being handled by state chiefs of the respective political parties.

“State NCP leaders are involved in discussions for pre-poll alliances with political parties that are against the BJP. I am not involved directly but the guideline for them is to ensure unanimity,” said Pawar.

Party leaders want me to contest polls from Madha, says NCP chief

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said Friday that some of his party colleagues are insisting that he contest in the Lok Sabha elections from Madha in western Maharashtra. Speaking to reporters after chairing a party meet to review the preparations ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the former Union minister said he has assured his partymen to look into their demand.

“Some members in the party want me to contest from Madha in the Lok Sabha elections. I told them that I will see,” Pawar said. On Friday, senior NCP leader and Madha MP, Vijaysinh Mohite Patil, urged Pawar to “seriously consider” about contesting from the constituency.

In 2009, Pawar had contested from Madha Lok Sabha seat and won. In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Pawar, however, did not contest and instead chose to represent his party in the Rajya Sabha. According to sources in the party, Patil is likely to be considered for the 2019 polls. The other candidate in fray from the seat is former IAS officer Prabhakar Deshmukh. (ENS/Mumbai)